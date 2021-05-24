US Bancorp DE Sells 433 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envista were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth $66,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $44.01 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $186,456.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

