US Bancorp DE Sells 11,123 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 67.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $20.76 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

