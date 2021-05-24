US Bancorp DE Purchases 334 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.