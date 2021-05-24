US Bancorp DE Buys 2,057 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNA Financial by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 470,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 962,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

