US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AECOM by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:ACM opened at $64.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. AECOM has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

