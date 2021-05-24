Urban Outfitters (URBN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,385.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

