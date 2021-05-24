Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $20,510,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 633,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 71,723 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

