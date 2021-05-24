Uquid Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.24 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $173.24 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $17.32 or 0.00048535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.