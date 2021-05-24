Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 5.7%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.26. Approximately 11,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,911,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

