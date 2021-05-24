United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $213.85. 52,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

