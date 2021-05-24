United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading 4.6% Higher

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. 19,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,208,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

