UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

