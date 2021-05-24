UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $138.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $302,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

