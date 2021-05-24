UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,905 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $96,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 21,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

