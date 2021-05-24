Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at $26,354,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UI opened at $287.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.56.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

