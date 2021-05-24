Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $49,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

