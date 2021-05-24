Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,142. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.