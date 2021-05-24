Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 42,618 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,618 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $47,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,979,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

