Tweedy Browne Co LLC Acquires Shares of 530,064 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 530,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up 0.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FMS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.66. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,318. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.8338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

