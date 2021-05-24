Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TUYA opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. Tuya has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $50,208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,627,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

