Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 3,061 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,049 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.