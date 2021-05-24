Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,396 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. 185,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.