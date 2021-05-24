Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

