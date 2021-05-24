Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.57. 58,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,758. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.