Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $13.79 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $187.05. 30,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.38 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.