Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 2,905 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,317. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.