Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

