TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Tops $2.31 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $4.53 billion and $2.31 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001607 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

