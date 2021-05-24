Troika Media Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 31st (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 31st. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $2.92 on Monday. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

