Troika Media Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 31st (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 31st. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its IPO on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRKA opened at $2.92 on Monday. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
About Troika Media Group
