Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shot up 6% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Triumph Group traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01. 8,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,082,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $876.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

