Trittium (TRTT) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Trittium has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $20,675.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00376279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00181068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003511 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.75 or 0.00853252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Trittium Coin Trading

