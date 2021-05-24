Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Trisura Group stock opened at C$156.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.78. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

