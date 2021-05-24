TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 1,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,146,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

