Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 10,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,365,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.23 million, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,907.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $169,076 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 491,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.