TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $749.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $754.10 million. TransUnion reported sales of $634.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.30. 967,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,309 shares of company stock worth $6,288,735. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

