Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $64.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

TRNS stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

