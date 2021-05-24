Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $159.36.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

