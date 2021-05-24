TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

TPIC opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

