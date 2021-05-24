Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 247.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

