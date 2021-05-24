Tornado (TCORE) 1-Day Volume Hits $417,502.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $406,828.12 and approximately $417,502.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $67.80 or 0.00173560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00058171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00369377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00183621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00866247 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

