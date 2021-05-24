Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 642,543 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $118.43.

