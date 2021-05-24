Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,811 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,033. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

