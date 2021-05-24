TNC Coin Price Tops $0.0050 (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.47 or 0.07866925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00077521 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

