Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 24th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $988,166.62 and $41.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007763 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000224 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

