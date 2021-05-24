Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TLYS stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $386.53 million, a P/E ratio of -256.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $396,656.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

