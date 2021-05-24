Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 301,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.15% of New Residential Investment worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

