Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $16.60 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 604,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,599,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

