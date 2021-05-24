Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,117 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.43% of Graphic Packaging worth $22,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

GPK stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.