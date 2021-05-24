Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.91% of The RMR Group worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $38.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

