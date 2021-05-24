Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $9.88 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,761 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,190 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

NYSE:WCC opened at $103.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

